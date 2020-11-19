Blooming Prairie preps for section championship in what has been an eventful season

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - Minnesota high school football teams will take the field for the final time this season Friday night. In accordance with guidelines issued by the Minnesota State High School League, all football section tournaments must be completed by Friday evening before the governor’s four-week pause on sports goes into effect at 11:59 p.m.

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms plan to leave it all on the field in the final game tomorrow night in what has been an eventful season.

“We were really excited for this season,” senior Cole Christianson said. “I think we had a lot of doubters but we knew what we had on this team and we were very excited when we got the chance to play and we didn’t take it for granted.”

A state championship made 2019 an unforgettable season for the Awesome Blossoms. After playing during a global pandemic, senior Mitchell Fiebiger says the 2020 season won’t be forgotten any time soon, either.

“It’s definitely had its ups and downs. A lot of crazy things happened because of COVID and all of that but overall, it’s been fun – a fun group of guys – wish it could be longer,” he said.

Adversity has stared the Blossoms in the face all season long, especially when the team was forced to quarantine late in the season. Then with one game left, word began to spread that the season would likely be placed on pause.

“We were all hoping that it wouldn’t be canceled earlier which thank God it wasn’t and our game got moved up, luckily. We get to actually ave out last game so that’s a relief,” Fiebiger added.

The last game is the Section 1A championship against Randolph. For Christianson, the chance to compete for another section championship in the final game of his career is priceless.

“It means a lot. I’ve been fortunate enough to be on winning teams that this will be my fourth time playing for the section championship and I just feel proud to carry on that tradition,” he said.

Kickoff against Randolph is scheduled for 7 p.m. Join KIMT News 3 at 10 for the highlights.