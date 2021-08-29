Blooming Prairie football team hopes to build on last season's success

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms have some unfinished business to take care of this season.

The team finished the season as section champs, but without a state tournament, that meant their season was over.

They're back this year and they're ready.

"The bus ride over, you got the jitters. The adrenaline was pumping and you're just getting all sorts of excited because I mean, last year, we got to the section championship, won that, and everything got shut down. So we kind of left off on a blank note. We've been pretty excited all offseason for it to start back up," says Colin Jordison.

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms won the section last year and they're hoping to build on that this season.

The team has a lot of returning players, including offensive linemen, the quarterback, and receivers.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive line and secondary are all coming in with experience.

"We just keep staying with the same motto. It's one day at a time, one play at a time. And change our best. Keep working to get better. We need to be better next Friday than we were today. And as long as we can continue to do that and we stick to that, the goals take care of themselves," says head coach Chad Gimbel.

Coach says they've been adding in scheme and now it's just perfecting technique.

"This is the blossom way. We're expecting success. That's just kind of what we do," says Colin.

The team travels to Hayfield on Friday.