Blooming Prairie football advances to Prep Bowl Final with dominant win

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- For the first time in his 23 years as head coach, Chad Gimbel is taking his team to the Prep Bowl Final.

"23 years I was a head coach and been here," Gimbel said. "This is our fourth time so to finally break through with this group of guys, that's awesome."

Blooming Prairie dominated Ada-Borup in the 1A semifinals 41-0 Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Awesome Blossoms will face BOLD Nov. 29 at 10 A.M., the same team that ended their season one year ago.

"After the loss last year we definitely had a chip on our shoulder," running back Matthew Pryor said. "That's been our target, at the end, 1-0 each practice, each day but the end goal it was to get back to get revenge."