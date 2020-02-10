Clear

Blooming Prairie defeats Houston 69-52

The Blossoms grab another win.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minnesota - The Awesome Blossoms season continues to be just like that -- awesome. BP defeated Houston 69-52 Monday, improving to 17-2 on the season.

Blooming Prairie will next face first place WEM Tuesday. 

