Blooming Prairie defeats Houston 69-52

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minnesota - The Awesome Blossoms season continues to be just like that -- awesome. BP defeated Houston 69-52 Monday, improving to 17-2 on the season.
Blooming Prairie will next face first place WEM Tuesday.
