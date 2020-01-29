City of Blooming Prairie credits 'bravery and wherewithal' of those who battled devastating fire

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - A day after crews from many southern Minnesota towns battled a fire that ripped through a downtown Blooming Prairie building, the city is feeling “a void.”

City administrator Andrew Langholz issued a statement Wednesday, citing the “bravery and wherewithal” fire crews showed while battling the blaze throughout the day.

Watch: Drone video of the blaze.

The fire destroyed the building that houses The Bakery and impacted Sportstitch and other tenants, the city said. A couple that lived in the building was also displaced. No cause has been determined.

“While solace can be taken from the fact that no one was hurt by the fire, a void had been made in our collective hearts,” the city said. “Blooming Prairie is an extraordinarily resilient and tight-knit community and there is no doubt those burdened will receive the support they need.

“The city of Blooming Prairie takes tremendous pride in its Main Street and we will explore every avenue to assist those impacted in an effort to revitalize our historic downtown district.”

Fire crews from Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Hayfield, Claremont, Owatonna, Geneva, Hollandale and Clark’s Grove battled the fire.