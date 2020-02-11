Blooming Prairie community rallies behind burned businesses

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - After a fire destroyed two businesses in Blooming Prairie the community is now looking to the future.

It's been two weeks since firefighter responded to a blaze at the bakery that then spread to the Sportstich building next door.

In a small community of around 2,000 people manager of B to Z Hardware, Greg Johnson, says it's a big loss along Main Street.

Johnson explained, "What it impacts most is our downtown businesses, all around missing two businesses, down here. They're retail partners of ours but they're also friends and family of our too."

Johnson says the landscape of downtown Blooming Prairie significantly changed on January 28th.

"Knowing they're not there and seeing the building the way it is, is kind of devastating for all of us," he said.

However, the community is now coming together to build the businesses up from the rubble.

Sammi Wencl says she's lived in the area for three years and knows how close of a community they are. She said, "It's kind of crazy how much Blooming does for each other just throughout the whole year, through everything. So, even with this, it doesn't surprise me what

everybody has been doing to help out."

On Saturday there will be a benefit hosted by the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group from 4pm-8pm for the business owners. There will be food, dessert and a silent auction. Johnson says it shows how supportive the small community truly is.

He added, "I've even had customers call me up and say, 'Hey, put $150 on my account. Can you make up a basket and take it over there for me?' So that's the kind of community we are."

The benefit will be held at the Pizza Cellar. If you have any questions or would like to make a donation contact Connie Trom (507) 456-8431.