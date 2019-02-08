Clear
Bloom apologizes for problems with non-terminated riverfront project

Says it is still interested in working with Rochester.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, MINN – The developers behind the riverfront Bloom project have written a letter to the City of Rochester apologizing for the delays that led to its cancellation.

The City Council decided on Monday to terminate the project after not getting back a written proposal from Bloom International Realty on continuing with the residential phase of the development but putting a hold on anything after that. Rochester worked exclusively with Bloom for nearly four years but will now consider other options for the riverfront location.

“Rochester is a much different place than it was four years ago,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “There’s been significant growth and vitality in the market, specifically in the downtown DMC district. This includes more than a half a billion dollars invested in housing, hospitality, and commercial developments. Plus, there are new projects in the pipeline, including the expansion of Mayo Clinic’s Gonda building to accommodate additional clinical space and a new hospitality option. We are excited about the momentum.”

City Administration says will bring forward a proposed approach for next steps to the City Council in the next month. Bloom has indicated it is still interested in being involved in Rochester riverfront development.

The text of the Bloom letter is below.

