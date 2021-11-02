Bloody stabbing sending Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – An argument that escalated into a stabbing is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Raul Zavala Jr., 29 of Austin, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and two months behind bars, with credit for 332 days already served, and ordered to pay $49,765.98 in restitution.

Zavala pleaded guilty to first-degree assault-causing great bodily harm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident on June 21, 2020.

Authorities say Zavala was arguing with another man in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin when Zavala stabbed his victim in the ear and several times in the back. Investigators say Zavala also fired a gun during the fight and a bullet hole was found in the home where it happened.

Zavala told police he defended himself after being hit in the head with a beer bottle. Officers said there was blood all over the floor at the scene and on both Zavala and his victim.

Additional charges of attempted murder and assault against Zavala were dismissed as part of a plea deal.