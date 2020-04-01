Blood supply sufficient during pandemic

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - Local communities are working to help grow the nation's blood supply during the worldwide pandemic. And if you're concerned about donating, the American Red Cross wants to reassure you.

At blood drives across the country, including Tuesday's at Salem Lutheran Church, more safety precautions are being taken to protect staff and donors. For example, donors are asked to use hand sanitizer, and temperature checks will be given. In addition, tables between donors are spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines, and staff are disinfecting commonly used surfaces and wearing masks.

Despite the pandemic, which comes right before the summer months (during which shortages typically occur), more donors are rolling up their sleeves and donating; thanks to their generosity, the Red Cross has a sufficient supply of blood. However, Sue Thesenga with the Red Cross says the need remains.

"Donations and blood inventory fluctuates every single day depending on the demand from hospitals and patients we serve. We need to make sure we always have blood."

If you are looking to donate, you are asked to set an appointment about 2-4 weeks in advance.