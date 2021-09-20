Blood supply 'critically low' in some Iowa hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa – LifeServe Blood Center says “several massive blood transfusion events” recently has depleted its blood supply to a critically low level.

The organization says there is less than a day’s supply of several blood types on the shelves after numerous massive transfusions took place in Des Moines metro hospitals the past week, with patients needing between 10 and 50 units of blood. LifeServe says the average blood drive collects about 25 to 30 units of blood.

“We do our best to keep a full supply of each blood type on the shelves at all times, but situations arise where a single hospital patient can require significant amounts of blood,” explains Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing with LifeServe Blood Center. “It’s hard to predict when a massive transfusion situation will occur which is why a consistent supply of blood is crucial. Having multiple massive transfusions in one week has been brutal on the community blood supply. We just haven’t been able to replenish what has been needed as quickly as we would like.”

LifeServe says the surge in COVID-19 cases is also hampering blood donation.

“Fewer blood drives and low blood donor turnout in addition to the other struggles we’re currently facing has plummeted our blood supply levels,” says West.

To donate with LifeServe Blood Center, go online to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.