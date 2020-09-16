North Iowa blood drive held in honor of Logan Luft

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The legacy of Logan Luft is saving lives through a memorial blood drive. Back in 2017, Logan Luft was killed in an ATV accident.

On Wednesday afternoon, blood donors rolled up their sleeves at the Floyd County Fairgrounds near Charles CIty. The blood drive wrapped up at 6 p.m.

About 84 people made an appointment and there were plenty more who were walk-ins.

Logan's family was instrumental in helping to create Logan's Law, which allows buyers of Iowa hunting and fishing licenses to declare themsevles as organ donors.

Logan's father, Leonard Luft says becoming an organ donor is an easy choice anyone can make.

"Don't think just because you're too old, too young or you've had some different type of health issues over the past, anybody can be a donor. Let the physicians at the time make that decision," said Luft.

Five people received organs from Logan after his death and 21 others were also helped through tissue and bone donations.