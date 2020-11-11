Blood center needs donations from those who had COVID

DES MOINES, Iowa – LifeServe Blood Center says it has a critical need for blood from people how have tested positive for COVID-19.

Such “convalescent plasma” is being used to help people recover from the coronavirus.

“In the past fourteen days, LifeServe has provided more than 650 units of convalescent plasma to local hospitals,” says Danielle West, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at LifeServe Blood Center. “We’re asking for the public’s help to spread the word and for people who have recovered from COVID to step up and donate. We expect the demand for this type of blood product to double in the coming week. Only plasma given to a community blood center such as LifeServe Blood Center can help local hospital patients. Plasma given to a paid plasma center is needed for pharmaceutical use. While that is important, it will not immediately impact patients in our hospitals today.”

An eligible donor of convalescent plasma will have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. If you believe you had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation, you can complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility. Additionally, all blood donors receive an antibody test as part of the regular donation process. Potential donors can schedule an appointment or seek more information at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.