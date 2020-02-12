Clear
Blizzard warning for western Minnesota

Forecasters have posted a blizzard warning for the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota as snow, strong winds and plunging temperatures move in.

The storm is creating difficult travel conditions early Wednesday with a large number of schools canceling classes, including North Dakota State University and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said Interstate 29 was closed in both directions from Fargo to the Canadian border.

Meteorologists expected wind gusts to 50 mph and whiteout conditions, especially in open, rural areas. Snow accumulations will be low, at 1 to 2 inches expected.

