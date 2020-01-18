Blizzard warning extended; Strong winds to make travel treacherous

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Freezing Drizzle and Snow Becoming All Snow Around Daybreak...Slippery To Hazardous Travel... .Freezing drizzle and snow will transition back to all light snow this morning after daybreak. Roads across the are are snow covered or slick from icing. Be ready for slippery to hazardous travel conditions. Delay or alter your travel plans if you can. Winds will then become strong and gusty from the west northwest later this morning into this afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow is likely across open and unsheltered areas, creating additional driving difficulties. Rapidly cooling temperatures will also cause wet roads to freeze during the day. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation becoming all snow after daybreak. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph later this morning into this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow with significantly reduced visibility. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero tonight could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Boone; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Story; Winnebago; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions in Northern Iowa Today... .Potent northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust to 45 to 50 mph are anticipated this morning and throughout much of the day today over northern Iowa. Light snow is also anticipated and with the fresh snow pack from Friday's snowfall, widespread blowing snow is forecast and blizzard conditions are expected over northern Iowa. Further south, winds are forecast to be slightly less but still can expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow is anticipated and near whiteout conditions may occur, especially in rural areas. In addition to the major visibility restrictions, temperatures will drastically drop throughout the day and with the potent winds, dangerously cold wind chill values well below zero are likely by this afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle to switch to light snow when the strong northwest winds begin by around sunrise. Then blizzard conditions are expected, especially in rural areas from wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph for much of the day.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...This morning through the afternoon hours today.

* IMPACTS...Treacherous travel conditions from the already snow and ice packed roads and then the blustery northwest winds causing major visibility restrictions. Gusty winds may damage tree limbs and power lines and lead to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop drastically today and dangerously cold wind chill values are anticipated by this afternoon and tonight. Tow bans remain in effect for several counties in the warning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Grundy; Marshall; Tama; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions in Northern Iowa Today... .Potent northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust to 45 to 50 mph are anticipated this morning and throughout much of the day today over northern Iowa. Light snow is also anticipated and with the fresh snow pack from Friday's snowfall, widespread blowing snow is forecast and blizzard conditions are expected over northern Iowa. Further south, winds are forecast to be slightly less but still can expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow is anticipated and near whiteout conditions may occur, especially in rural areas. In addition to the major visibility restrictions, temperatures will drastically drop throughout the day and with the potent winds, dangerously cold wind chill values well below zero are likely by this afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle changing to light snow later this morning. Blustery northwest winds of 30 to 45 mph to cause significantly blowing snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on ice and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions will impact travel into Saturday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and impact power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tow bans remain in effect for several counties in the warning. Temperatures are forecast to drop drastically today and wind chills by this afternoon look to be dangerously cold.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Stearns; Todd; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 6 AM THIS MORNING FOLLOWED BY A BLIZZARD WARNING TODAY FOR WESTERN INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH TODAY FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... .Light snow was moving east across central Minnesota early this morning with some freezing drizzle now exiting eastern Minnesota. The freezing drizzle will move across west central Wisconsin early before turning over to all snow. Any additional snow accumulation will be an inch of less across eastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. Increasing northwest winds will cause blowing snow, with significant reductions in visibility expected to occur over western Minnesota. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible with visibility possible near zero a times. The worst conditions will occur in west central into south central Minnesota through the day. The Blizzard Warning continues for west central into a portion of south central Minnesota today. In addition, falling temperatures will lead to icy roads and dangerously cold wind chills this afternoon. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Boone; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Story; Winnebago; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions in Northern Iowa Today... .Potent northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust to 45 to 50 mph are anticipated this morning and throughout much of the day today over northern Iowa. Light snow is also anticipated and with the fresh snow pack from Friday's snowfall, widespread blowing snow is forecast and blizzard conditions are expected over northern Iowa. Further south, winds are forecast to be slightly less but still can expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow is anticipated and near whiteout conditions may occur, especially in rural areas. In addition to the major visibility restrictions, temperatures will drastically drop throughout the day and with the potent winds, dangerously cold wind chill values well below zero are likely by this afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle to switch to light snow when the strong northwest winds begin by around sunrise. Then blizzard conditions are expected, especially in rural areas from wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph for much of the day.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...This morning through the afternoon hours today.

* IMPACTS...Treacherous travel conditions from the already snow and ice packed roads and then the blustery northwest winds causing major visibility restrictions. Gusty winds may damage tree limbs and power lines and lead to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop drastically today and dangerously cold wind chill values are anticipated by this afternoon and tonight. Tow bans remain in effect for several counties in the warning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions in Northern Iowa Today... .Potent northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust to 45 to 50 mph are anticipated this morning and throughout much of the day today over northern Iowa. Light snow is also anticipated and with the fresh snow pack from Friday's snowfall, widespread blowing snow is forecast and blizzard conditions are expected over northern Iowa. Further south, winds are forecast to be slightly less but still can expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow is anticipated and near whiteout conditions may occur, especially in rural areas. In addition to the major visibility restrictions, temperatures will drastically drop throughout the day and with the potent winds, dangerously cold wind chill values well below zero are likely by this afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of light freezing drizzle and light snow before the very strong winds develop shortly before sunrise this morning. Then blizzard conditions, especially in rural areas from wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph for much of the day.

* WHERE...Northwest to west central Iowa.

* WHEN...This morning through the afternoon hours today.

* IMPACTS...Treacherous travel conditions from the already snow and ice packed roads and then the blustery northwest winds causing major visibility restrictions. Gusty winds may damage tree limbs and power lines and lead to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop drastically today and dangerously cold wind chill values are anticipated by this afternoon and tonight. Tow bans remain in effect for several counties in the warning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions in Northern Iowa Today... .Potent northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gust to 45 to 50 mph are anticipated this morning and throughout much of the day today over northern Iowa. Light snow is also anticipated and with the fresh snow pack from Friday's snowfall, widespread blowing snow is forecast and blizzard conditions are expected over northern Iowa. Further south, winds are forecast to be slightly less but still can expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at times. Significant blowing and drifting snow is anticipated and near whiteout conditions may occur, especially in rural areas. In addition to the major visibility restrictions, temperatures will drastically drop throughout the day and with the potent winds, dangerously cold wind chill values well below zero are likely by this afternoon and evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of light freezing drizzle and light snow before the very strong winds develop shortly before sunrise this morning. Then blizzard conditions, especially in rural areas from wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph for much of the day.

* WHERE...Northwest to west central Iowa.

* WHEN...This morning through the afternoon hours today.

* IMPACTS...Treacherous travel conditions from the already snow and ice packed roads and then the blustery northwest winds causing major visibility restrictions. Gusty winds may damage tree limbs and power lines and lead to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop drastically today and dangerously cold wind chill values are anticipated by this afternoon and tonight. Tow bans remain in effect for several counties in the warning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Freezing Drizzle and Snow Becoming All Snow Around Daybreak...Slippery To Hazardous Travel... .Freezing drizzle and snow will transition back to all light snow this morning after daybreak. Roads across the are are snow covered or slick from icing. Be ready for slippery to hazardous travel conditions. Delay or alter your travel plans if you can. Winds will then become strong and gusty from the west northwest later this morning into this afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow is likely across open and unsheltered areas, creating additional driving difficulties. Rapidly cooling temperatures will also cause wet roads to freeze during the day. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation becoming all snow after daybreak. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph later this morning into this afternoon.

* WHERE...Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. Areas blowing snow with significantly reduced visibility. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero tonight could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.