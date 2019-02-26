Clear
Blizzard views from outside your window

Over 700 people across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota sent KIMT pictures and videos of the blizzard.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:51 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 7:01 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The weekend blizzard left no mercy across the entire KIMT News 3 viewing area. 

"I've lived here 30 years...I've never seen it this deep," Tim Ramage in Rochester said. 

"This is so bad. I don't ever remember it being so many snow storms in a row, it just kept piling up. So, like, we have nowhere to put the rest of our snow," Erica Kahler in Rochester said. 

With life-threatening road conditions, KIMT reporters couldn't venture too far from the Rochester station. That's where you viewers come in. 

Over 700 people sent in photos and videos of just how much snow they got in their part of town. 

Pictures from Austin, MN and Alden, IA show garage doors opening to a full wall of snow. 

We were also sent a picture from Garner, IA of just how bad the blowing snow was on the roads. North of the border, Minnesota Department of Transportation reported drifts as tall as 6 feet. 

But, some people did have fun with it. A person in Clear Lake cleared snow in proper winter wear, which in this case was a T-rex costume. 

A family in Kanawha tried to take to the swings, which were like chairs with the snow reaching the bottom of the swings. 

But no matter where you live in the KIMT area, most are ready for this snowy season to come to an end. 

"I'm sick of shoveling it," Ramage said. "The snow is pretty but I'm done with it."

"We're so sick of this. I don't know what we're going to do if we get anymore snow. Where we're going to put it," Kahler said. 

To see all the photos and videos people sent in, head to the KIMT News 3 Facebook page here. 

While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
