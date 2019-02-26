Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Blizzard stranded 600 around Minnesota

Steele County hardest hit.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — Crews continue their work to clear and reopen roads in southern Minnesota.

Interstate 35 south of Owatonna reopened early Tuesday after a blizzard dumped about a foot (30 centimeters) of snow in some locations.

In Owatonna, dozens of people stranded by impassable roads spent a second night sheltered at the National Guard Armory. About half of the 230 people remained at the armory for a second night, including Mae Murphy. She tells KSTP-TV she's glad to be somewhere safe and warm and feels lucky she's not stuck in a snowbank.

Since the blizzard began over the weekend, state agencies reported some 600 people across Minnesota have been rescued from stranded vehicles. And, about of third of them were in Steele County, which was especially hard hit.

While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
