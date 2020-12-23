Blizzard knocks out power to parts of Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says some western parts of the county have lost power and expects more outages until strong winds are expected to weaken on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office is recommending no unnecessary travel as blizzard conditions roll through the area. Emergency services are continue to respond but may be delayed.

Residents leaving home to stay with others that have power are encouraged to leave water faucets open slight to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to use any alternate heat sources safety to avoid fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.