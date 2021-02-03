Clear
Blizzard Warning issued for north Iowa Thursday into Friday; Winter Storm Watch in SE Minnesota

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 6:04 AM

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...North central into portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Whiteout conditions may occur, severely impacting travel due to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Snow with Possible Blizzard Conditions Thursday and Thursday Night... .A wintry mix or rain will will spread into the area late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, changing to all snow by noon Thursday. The bulk of the snow will fall during the day Thursday and travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Northwest winds will then ramp up Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range into the overnight. This could cause blizzard conditions across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and far southwest Wisconsin. Drifting snow will be found areawide. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday afternoon into the overnight. There are uncertainties on storm strength, which will influence how much snow could fall. Anticipate adjustments to forecast amounts as details are refined. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Whiteout conditions may occur, severely impacting travel due to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Jasper; Marshall; Poweshiek; Story; Tama

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Significant Travel Impacts Thursday into Thursday Night... .A powerful cold front moves through the area Thursday morning and afternoon bringing strong northwest winds, falling temperatures, wintry precipitation. Significant impacts to travel conditions are likely through the rest of day into Thursday night due to a variety of contributing factors. Scattered precipitation will initially start as rain or drizzle tonight into Thursday morning before the front quickly crosses the area from west to east. Any wet or slushy roads may flash freeze and quickly become icy as temperatures fall. Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread blowing snow and potential blizzard conditions at times, especially in rural areas of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by Thursday evening into Thursday night, which could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded. Those with travel plans are highly encouraged to closely monitor for changing weather conditions and consider alternate plans if at all possible. Late afternoon and evening commuters should note that conditions may be dramatically worse compared to the morning hours. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...North central into portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY WITH SOME POTENTIAL FOR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ALSO ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Rain, snow, and possibly some freezing rain will develop late tonight, mostly across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A cold front will pass through Thursday morning with temperatures falling from the low to mid 30s to the teens in the afternoon. Precipitation will become widespread and turn to snow quickly early Thursday morning following the cold front. Snow will end from west to east in the afternoon and early evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected across south central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, with the highest totals of around 6 inches along and east of a line from Eau Claire to Ladysmith. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected Thursday through early Thursday evening. There is some potential for blizzard conditions across south central Minnesota where the strongest gusts are likely to occur. Much of this risk will depend on how much snow falls. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday through Thursday evening south and east of a line from St. James, to Mankato, Red Wing, Eau Claire, and Ladysmith. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations around 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Patchy fog tonight followed by a giant cold front
KIMT Radar
