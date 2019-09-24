MASON CITY, Iowa – More of the popular “Blackout” license plate are available in Cerro Gordo County.
County Treasurer Patricia Wright says another 200 of the plates have arrived at her office. Anyone wishing to purchase a set must bring their existing plate and registration along with $35 to the Treasurer’s Office in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse to get a new registration with the new plate.
Wright says these “Blackout” plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations.
Cerro Gordo County announced it had run out of its initial shipment of l 100 “Blackout” plates on September 5.
Related Content
- 'Blackout' plates are back in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County all out of "Blackout" license plates
- First new design license plate issued in Cerro Gordo County
- New blackout license plates popular in Iowa
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Whooping cough confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...