'Blackout' plates are back in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – More of the popular “Blackout” license plate are available in Cerro Gordo County.

County Treasurer Patricia Wright says another 200 of the plates have arrived at her office. Anyone wishing to purchase a set must bring their existing plate and registration along with $35 to the Treasurer’s Office in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse to get a new registration with the new plate.

Wright says these “Blackout” plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations.

Cerro Gordo County announced it had run out of its initial shipment of l 100 “Blackout” plates on September 5.