Clear

'Blackout' plates are back in Cerro Gordo County

Will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – More of the popular “Blackout” license plate are available in Cerro Gordo County.

County Treasurer Patricia Wright says another 200 of the plates have arrived at her office. Anyone wishing to purchase a set must bring their existing plate and registration along with $35 to the Treasurer’s Office in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse to get a new registration with the new plate.

Wright says these “Blackout” plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations.

Cerro Gordo County announced it had run out of its initial shipment of l 100 “Blackout” plates on September 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What exactly is a mortgate?

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Image

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

Image

Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

Image

Explaining V-A Changes

Image

Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Community Events