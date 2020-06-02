Blackout Tuesday: What you need to know about participating

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Blackout Tuesday is taking place across the country today.

It's a day promoted by activist to reflect and bring about policy change in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Social media users are posting a black square meant to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Rochester Diversity council says to get inolved you simply post the start black background to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the #blackouttuesday.

Executive Director Dee Sabol says it's important that those who want to participate don't use the #blacklivesmatter for a very specific reason.

She explained, "It's really important to use the Blackout Tuesday hashtag because we don't want to flood Black Lives Matter content with just the black boxes. There's really critical information that's being transferred there. So, sticking with Blackout Tuesday is really important."

One of the most common ways to keep track of certain groups and activist projects is by monitoring or searching tags.

If you've already posted the wrong hashtag you can simply delete the comment and replace it.

The Diversity council also says it's wonderful participate in the post but encourages advocates to find ways to be more vocal and learn how to support members of our black communities.

Sabol said, "Use it as a way to explore, 'What are the other things I can be doing? What are the statements going on in the community that I can get behind? What are some of the actions I can take personally to show my support, to register my discontent, any of those things.' Those opportunities are innumerable."