Blackout Day 2020 demonstration held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday marked Blackout Day 2020, a day when Black Americans refuse to spend any money as a way to showcase their combined economic might.

A small group in Rochester participated, calling themselves the "African Descent Initiative Committee."

They held a demonstration outside the Law Enforcement Center in Rochester. The group also protested at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

By boycotting purchases, they're showing people their demand for equality and representation.

"They need to hear us," Crystal Smith, of Rochester, said. "We're not spending no money in Rochester, and I'm quite sure the world ain't spending no money unless they have to."

Those who had to buy something were encouraged to spend their money at Black-owned businesses.