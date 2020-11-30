'Black is Beautiful' raises thousands for Rochester NAACP

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Forager Brewery is donating $6,048 raised by its “Black is Beautiful” campaign to the Rochester Branch NAACP.

Forager created and sold its “Black is Beautiful” brew as part of a worldwide initiative to create unique beers in support of people of color.

“We cannot overstate the importance of local businesses and individuals using their position, voices, talent and resources to help address the historical inequality that continues to plague black and underrepresented communities,” says Wale Elegbede, Vice President, Rochester Branch NAACP. “Research also shows organizations with strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs do better than those without these programs.”

Rochester Branch NAACP says it “thanks Forager Brewery for their kind gesture that will go a long way in advancing our mission which is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”

“The ‘Black is Beautiful’ initiative counters negative stereotypes as well as bad policies and programs that have plagued black, people of color and underrepresented communities,” says Elegbede. “The funds and support by Forager Brewery will help us in these efforts as we continue to fight social justice for all Americans.”