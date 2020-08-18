"Black is Beautiful" beer movement is getting people talking about racial inequalities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been almost 3 months since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers and the nation is still talking about the issues surrounding racial inequalities.

In a new initiative, breweries are selling "Black is Beautiful" beer. It was started by one man in taxes, then each participating brewery could put their own twist on it. Forager in Rochester created a stout that the head brewer, Austin Jevne, said is like a dessert beer. It has peanut butter in it to pay tribute to George Washington Carver, a black scientist who invented several different things with peanuts. Forager sold sold out of 350 bottles in just 3 hours and all of the proceeds are going to the Rochester NAACP. Jevne said this creates a platform to start tough conversations. "Over a thousand breweries across the world have participated in this, which really shows that craft beer is an outlet and a focal point in being progressive and having these conversations," explained Jevne. "Beer has always been something that brings cultures together and this is just another example of how many people want to support what's right."

Jevne said they have always had a stance of being a place for everyone and wanted the community to take part in these discussions. He explained they knew going into this they were going to have some backlash, but in their hearts they're doing what's right and he's super proud to be part of this initiative. "It's a discussion that absolutely needs to happen and people need to be informed and be open minded," Jevne said. "If you don't think that there is a white privilege in the world, you need to understand that there is a white privilege in the world. Look past the things that you've believed in your life and look at the real facts that are out there."

Forager took half of this batch of beer and will barrel age it for about a year and half. They want to be able to revisit this topic then and continue having conversations about racial inequalities. If you didn't get the chance to get some of that beer from Forager, you can make a trip to Iowa for some. Worth Brewing Company in Northwood has it on tap and we're learning they only expect to have it until the end of this week.