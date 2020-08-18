Clear

"Black is Beautiful" beer movement is getting people talking about racial inequalities

A nationwide initiative is sweeping across breweries and some in our area are taking part.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 8:13 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 8:16 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been almost 3 months since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers and the nation is still talking about the issues surrounding racial inequalities.

In a new initiative, breweries are selling "Black is Beautiful" beer. It was started by one man in taxes, then each participating brewery could put their own twist on it. Forager in Rochester created a stout that the head brewer, Austin Jevne, said is like a dessert beer. It has peanut butter in it to pay tribute to George Washington Carver, a black scientist who invented several different things with peanuts. Forager sold sold out of 350 bottles in just 3 hours and all of the proceeds are going to the Rochester NAACP. Jevne said this creates a platform to start tough conversations. "Over a thousand breweries across the world have participated in this, which really shows that craft beer is an outlet and a focal point in being progressive and having these conversations," explained Jevne. "Beer has always been something that brings cultures together and this is just another example of how many people want to support what's right."

Jevne said they have always had a stance of being a place for everyone and wanted the community to take part in these discussions. He explained they knew going into this they were going to have some backlash, but in their hearts they're doing what's right and he's super proud to be part of this initiative. "It's a discussion that absolutely needs to happen and people need to be informed and be open minded," Jevne said. "If you don't think that there is a white privilege in the world, you need to understand that there is a white privilege in the world. Look past the things that you've believed in your life and look at the real facts that are out there."

Forager took half of this batch of beer and will barrel age it for about a year and half. They want to be able to revisit this topic then and continue having conversations about racial inequalities. If you didn't get the chance to get some of that beer from Forager, you can make a trip to Iowa for some. Worth Brewing Company in Northwood has it on tap and we're learning they only expect to have it until the end of this week.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65716

Reported Deaths: 1758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20625851
Ramsey8132274
Dakota4881106
Anoka4064115
Stearns296221
Washington239248
Olmsted184323
Nobles17999
Scott173424
Mower11262
Rice10678
Blue Earth9945
Wright9855
Carver9643
Clay79940
Sherburne78210
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67721
Todd4352
Lyon4323
Watonwan3932
Nicollet37813
Freeborn3701
Steele3692
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2751
Crow Wing27114
McLeod2710
Le Sueur2552
Otter Tail2234
Chisago2211
Goodhue2159
Martin2126
Cottonwood1870
Waseca1721
Becker1661
Pipestone1649
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Isanti1480
Itasca14812
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1370
Pine1330
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1041
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley912
Meeker902
Rock900
Jackson840
Koochiching843
Cass813
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore760
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston590
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin441
Kanabec433
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52679

Reported Deaths: 982
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11036211
Woodbury382854
Black Hawk332267
Linn256889
Johnson220821
Dallas199635
Scott186316
Dubuque181631
Buena Vista180612
Marshall151527
Pottawattamie142730
Story141315
Wapello95938
Webster8998
Muscatine89248
Crawford7573
Sioux6983
Cerro Gordo68719
Warren6063
Tama56229
Clinton5374
Plymouth52313
Jasper50128
Wright4971
Dickinson3924
Louisa37814
Washington31010
Boone2953
Des Moines2712
Franklin27115
Hamilton2641
Bremer2457
Carroll2232
Clay2191
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet2005
Hardin1930
Shelby1931
Floyd1793
Benton1721
Jackson1711
Lee1675
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Buchanan1491
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14717
Butler1412
Delaware1391
Jones1382
Cedar1371
Madison1362
Humboldt1352
Lyon1302
Hancock1282
Clayton1223
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1181
Winnebago1170
Cherokee1141
Winneshiek1131
Kossuth1060
Fayette1050
Taylor1040
Palo Alto1030
Page1020
Iowa1001
Mills991
Calhoun972
Cass952
Jefferson940
Monona931
Grundy911
Sac900
Osceola890
Union883
Mitchell830
Monroe798
Lucas784
Worth710
Davis692
Chickasaw680
Howard670
Montgomery644
Appanoose583
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair400
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur300
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned60
