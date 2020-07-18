Clear
Black is Beautiful beer brewed in Rochester

Black is Beautiful beer was started by a brewery in Texas to raise awareness for the injustice people of color face and raise money for organizations helping marginalized people.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 8:12 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Little Thistle Brewing is joining thousands of breweries internationally in a major beer collaboration.

Little Thistle is brewing a coconut, coffee, and regular variation of the imperial stout.

100% of proceeds will go to Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and Leadership Through Basketball, an organization that supports local youth through athletics.

"It's really important that when people come together in a conglomerate like this, in a collaborative effort, it really shows a whole lot of other people how this can actually get done," says Leadership Through Basketball coach Kamau Wilkins.

The beers are available on tap beginning the weekend of July 17. They'll be available in cans and growlers July 21.

