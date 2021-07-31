“Get woke. Go broke.” That’s a slogan that has been adopted by a lot of critics of the political and cultural agendas that have spread like a hypercharged fungus through the entertainment industry. Storytelling, the casting process, even entire franchises have been twisted and deformed to service ideological and partisan obsessions. But political and cultural agendas have always been a part of the entertainment industry. The problem isn’t that today’s agendas are more obnoxious or toxic than in the past. The problem is that today’s entertainment industry is so rich, insular, and self-satisfied it has forgotten the real lesson. “Get woke. Start to suck.”

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will examine two films that both qualify as “woke” by the standards of their day and how one is interesting because of it while the other is meaningfully undermined. It’s “Black Widow” (1987) vs. “Black Widow” (2021) in a battle between a “woke” movie and a movie about being “woke.”

“Black Widow” (1987) is a film about a woman who marries and murders rich men and the distaff federal investigator trying to bring her to justice. We’re introduced to our killer (Theresa Russell) as she pretends to mourn her most recent victim and then follows her as she seduces several more targets, cleverly altering her approach and personality to suit each one. She goes from a stereotypical goodtime girl to a repressed librarian type to the 1987 version of an independent woman.

We’re introduced to our heroine (Debra Winger) as a background researcher for the Justice Department. While investigating a mobster who died of a rare illness that kills middle-aged men in their sleep, she notices a statistically improbable number of rich men who’ve recently died of the same thing. With the help of a co-worker and her boss, our heroine starts looking into those deaths and when she fails to warn one of the victims in time, that death causes her to devote her life to tracking down our killer and bringing her to justice.

“Black Widow” (1987) was “woke” before anyone knew what “woke” was supposed to mean. It’s all about female empowerment, to both positive and negative ends, and pivots on the challenges women face in a male-dominated environment. In the case of our killer, it’s having to adjust herself to become the perfect woman of her victims’ dreams. In the case of our hero, it’s having to deal with the amorous advances of her co-worker and boss and her own emotions when she falls into a love triangle with our killer and her latest target.

By any standard, “Black Widow” (1987) is a fairly feminist motion picture. Yet if you go back and look, I’ll bet you a dollar you’ll find virtually no one in 1987 complaining about it. And yeah, there was no social media back then and no legion of online jagoffs to go with it. But there were A LOT of film critics and some of them were even nationally known. I doubt any of them kvetched or objected about the “injection of gender politics” into a neo-noir thriller. And that’s not because they were pretty much all dudes and Theresa Russell gets naked in the movie. That’s because “Black Widow” (1987) uses gender politics to enhance its story. It doesn’t use its story to promote an argument about gender politics.

Nothing says "Fight the Patriarchy" quite like this outfit.

Neither of the main female characters claim or are granted the status of victim. None of the men in the film are defined as victimizers. Our killer doesn’t target men because they mistreat her or other women. Our hero doesn’t recoil in shock and horror when her co-worker or her boss hits on her. Nobody in the story behaves to fit a political or cultural framework. Nobody in the story is good or bad because of their gender. Nothing happens in the story to prove a political or cultural point. Whether you were a bra-burning feminist or a dyed-in-the-wool chauvinist, your enjoyment of “Black Widow” (1987) had nothing to do with your views on men and women in society. And those views had nothing to do with these filmmakers and their goal of telling an entertaining story.

The same cannot be said of “Black Widow” (2021). The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the long-delayed solo adventure of the first major female hero of the MCU and the “female” part of that is emphasized more than the “hero” part.

Set between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)…wow, everything pre-pandemic seems like such a long time ago, doesn’t it? Anyway, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is a fugitive from the authorities when she’s contacted by her long-slost sister. Well, not really her sister but the two of them pretended to be sisters when they were children back in the 1990s as part of an undercover team of Russian spies in the United States. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) wants Natasha’s help in destroying “The Red Room”, the secret training program that turned both Natasha and Yelena into superspy assassins, and the evil mastermind, Dreykov (Ray Winstone), in charge of it all.

The plot basically revolves around Natasha’s guilt over killing Dreykov’s daughter in the course of defecting to the U.S. and Dreykov’s new mind-control technology that he uses to command an army of Black Widow knockoffs. To stop him, Natasha and Yelena have to recruit their old pretend parents. Dear old fake dad is a former Soviet super-soldier named Red Guardian (David Harbour) who has been thrown in prison because…reasons. Fake mommy dearest (Rachel Weisz) is a scientist who helped Dreykov create his mind-control tech and now runs a pig farm because…reasons. They all team up to defeat Drekov and his henchman Taskmaster, who might be the single worst MCU version of a comic book character ever. Yes, even worse than Whiplash from “Iron Man 2” (2010) or The Mandarin from “Iron Man 3” (2013).

“Black Widow” (2021) isn’t an awful motion picture. It’s on the same level as a lot of other summer blockbusters from Hollywood. But that puts it several levels down from the rest of the MCU and easily makes this the worst film about a Marvel super-hero since “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009). And the problem is that this is the “wokest” MCU movie to date. Yes, even more “woke” than “Captain Marvel” (2019). But what “Black Widow” (2021) proves is that it’s not the politics themselves which make a movie suck. It’s when the politics influence the creative decisions that are made.

Again, this isn’t a terrible movie. There’s plenty of action, though not always presented in the most coherent way. There’s a decent amount of humor. The performances of the primary characters are all strong and two new characters, Yelena and Red Guardian, are genuinely appealing. But there are so many flaws and problems with this film that we simply haven’t seen in past MCU flicks. The quality control which has made the MCU the biggest franchise in Hollywood history is sadly lacking in “Black Widow” (2021) and it’s obvious that lack is because people were focused more on being “woke” than on making the best movie they could.

What do I mean by “woke?” Natasha and Yelena are desexualized to an absurd degree. Carol Danvers may not have had much of a libido but she was still a woman. Natasha and Yelena might as well be transgender men in this movie. There’s a scene where the two of them literally make a joke about the involuntary surgery that removed their reproductive organs. I know some people weren’t happy when that element of Black Widow’s past was introduced and I can sort of understand their point of not wanting that tragic backstory attached to a strong female character. But this movie has two women act like being strapped to table and getting their uteruses and ovaries cut out was less traumatic than having a hangnail. That weirdly inhuman exchange may be the single worst moment in the entire MCU.

Bad news, cosplayers. I think it's going to be a LOOOOOOOONNG time before we see another MCU female as sexy as this.

And while it abhors femininity, “Black Widow” (2021) is all about the horrors of female subjugation and victimization to the point where the villain’s evil plan doesn’t make any sense. Why does Dreykov only use his mind-control tech on women? Wouldn’t male assassins also work? And if he’s got mind-control tech, why just use it on assassins? Why not use it on actual world leaders to get what he wants?

None of the male characters in this movie are worth a bucket of spit. The main good guy is an absolute moron who gets his ass kicked over and over. That David Harbour still makes Red Guardian a likable dude is one of the greatest acting triumphs of the 21st century. The main bad guy is the worst villain in MCU history. His evil plan is silly and the movie has to invent the dumbest and hokiest “weapon” in MCU history to explain why it takes Natasha more than .5 seconds to beat him senseless. The only other significant male character in the movie is the equivalent of the gay guys on “Sex and the City” in that he only exists as an appendage of the female characters.

“Black Widow” (2021) has massive plot holes and many of the action scenes are hampered by the fact the female heroes appear to be made out of Flubber. It was a little uncomfortable when “Atomic Blonde” (2017) tried to at least semi-realistically show the amount of physical damage a woman would take in hand-to-hand combat with men but it is downright laughable how Natasha and Yelena survive everything short of a nuclear explosion with barely more than a smudge to their makeup. And I am not exaggerating when I tell you there is a scene in the film where the audience is clearly expected to laugh at an animal being tortured.

None of the problems with “Black Widow” (2021) are fatal and prevent you from enjoying the movie. But there are so many things wrong with this motion picture that have NEVER been wrong with MCU flicks before that there must be a reason for it. I mean, it is again not an exaggeration to say the character of Red Guardian and his supposed backstory make absolutely no sense at all. I could be wrong but I would bet that these filmmakers were so focused on their girl power message they didn’t pay attention to anything else. Instead of a movie with a message, they have a message with a movie slapped together around it.

Who wins this Throwdown? That’s tough to say. “Black Widow” (1987) is by all standards a better motion picture but it is also fairly sedate and tame by modern standards. A neo-noir where the femme fatale and female hero briefly kiss? That was relatively daring for a mainstream movie in the 1980s. Today, “Black Widow” (1987) is as edgy as a bowl of pudding. “Black Widow” (2021) is okay by the criminally low standards of Hollywood now but falls well short of what most will expect from an MCU movie. I’d just barely give the victory to 2021 because Harbour, Scarlett Johansson, and Florence Pugh are all quite engaging every second they’re on screen.

The MCU is a long way from being broke. It’ll get there eventually, though, if it keeps trying to be this “woke.”

Black Widow (1987)

Written by Ronald Bass.

Directed by Rob Rafelson.

Starring Debra Winger, Theresa Russell, Sami Frey, Dennis Hopper, Nicol Williamson, Terry O’Quinn, James Hong, Diane Ladd, D.W. Moffett, Lois Smith, Leo Rossi, and Rutanya Alda.

Black Widow (2021)

Written by Eric Pearson.

Directed by Cate Shortland.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Ray Winstone’s disappearing Russian accent, Michelle Lee, and Nanna Blondell.