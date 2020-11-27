Rochester Shoppers Lining Up Ahead of Black Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With plates cleared and leftovers all packed away, shoppers in Rochester are lining up for Black Friday deals.

More than 10 people were stationed outside a Rochester Gamestop Thursday night. Nearly all tell KIMT News 3 they were waiting to get their hands on the Sony PlayStation 5, which has been in short supply.

Rochester Resident Owen Wooten says he's been waiting to buy a PS5 outside Gamestop since Tuesday afternoon. Wooten says he's been able to keep his place in line thanks to support from his loved ones, who have helped him make it through cold weather and long nights.

"My girlfriend, my mom, they're supportive. I love them so much, and they've been helping me a lot," Wooten told KIMT News 3.

Last year, shoppers spent over $7.5 billion on in-person sales during Black Friday alone.