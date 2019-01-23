Arctic air set to blast viewing area with cold stretch that will push wind chills well below zero

Be prepared for bitterly cold temps. Wind chills are expected to be between -20 and -40 on Thursday into Friday as a artic air enters the viewing area.

Because of that, ground blizzards are possible in a good portion of Minnesota with gusts around 35-40 miles per hour and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Freeborn and Faribault County.

Parts of Minnesota already have a Blizzard Warning in place.

By 7 p.m. Thursday, wind chills are expected to be near -30 degrees and could drop even more overnight.

Arctic blast Thursday to bring bitter cold temps/wind chills and significant blowing and drifting snow. ����️#iawx #IowaWinter pic.twitter.com/63OBANu2bS — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 23, 2019

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...GROUND BLIZZARD POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .A Blizzard Warning has been issued for western Minnesota from Wednesday night through Thursday morning as very dangerous travel conditions are expected. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will develop behind an arctic front late Wednesday evening. Due to a deep snowpack, widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions appear likely across western Minnesota. In central and southern Minnesota the winds will be a bit lighter, and there is some question about the condition of the snowpack. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for blowing and drifting snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.