Bitter cold follows snow storm

13 inches of snow reported near Cresco.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 12:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Snow has mostly moved out of Iowa, leaving residents to deal with high winds and bitter cold.

The National Weather Service shows most of Iowa received 1 to 6 inches (2.54 centimeters to 15.24 centimeters) of snow from the time the storm moved in Friday overnight to Saturday morning. The northeastern corner of the state saw higher amounts, with an area near the town of Cresco close to the Minnesota border getting 13 inches (33.02 centimeters).

Winter weather and wind advisories remained Saturday for much of the state, and tow bans were active in nearly 40 counties. A tow ban means vehicles that get stuck or slide of roads won't be towed until it's considered safe to do so.

Temperatures in the teens Saturday are expected to drop below zero (-17.78 Celsius) overnight, producing wind chills as low as 20-below (-28.89 Celsius) by Sunday morning.

Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
