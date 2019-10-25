Bitter and Pour serving the Marcus 2.0 to raise money for a young boy awaiting a dual lung transplant

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Marcus Tolbert is an 8-year-old from Rochester who is currently in Houston, Texas awaiting a lung transplant.

He has a Surfactant C Deficiency, a rare, chronic interstitial lung disease with no cure.

However, Marcus doesn’t let that stop him from living his life as normal as possible, playing sports and video games, going to concerts and hanging out with friends and family.

In July of 2019 Marcus was transported by air to Houston Children’s Hospital to be evaluated for a dual lung transplant.

Marcus’s father and stepmother both work in the service industry, and it’s that same industry who has come to the family’s aid during this difficult time.

Forager Brewing brewed up a special IPA called ‘Thirsty Lungs’ and the proceeds went to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for Team Marcus.

Several other businesses in Rochester came to the family’s aid, and now Bitter and Pour is serving the Marcus 2.0 to raise more funds for Marcus’s COTA account.

The drinks will be served through November, with 100% of the proceeds going right to Marcus’s account to help his family with medical bills, flights, and other unexpected expenses.