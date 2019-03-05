Bishop Garrigan's season comes to a close

DES MOINES, Iowa - What has been a season of ups and downs turned into something special for the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears.
Garrigan made it to the Class 1A quarterfinal against Montezuma, resulting in a 78-65 loss.
Scoring for the Golden Bears: TJ Schnurr (19), Angelo Winkel (18), John Joyce (10), Cade Winkel (7), Tristan Ferguson (4), Brad Capesius (3), Kyle Schaaf (2), and Marcus Pathe (2).
The Golden Bears finish the season with a 19-7 record.
