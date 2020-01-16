Bishop Garrigan brothers have a shot at making history

ALGONA, Iowa - “It’s (basketball) made me who I am I’d say. Just looking forward every day or every year to basketball, putting the time in, doing what I love, just being able to do the best I can in the game and being competitive – it just really shaped who I am,” said Angelo Winkel, a junior at Bishop Garrigan.

The squeak of basketball sneakers and the repetitive dribbling of the all provide the constant soundtrack to the Winkel family’s memories. It’s a game that has given so much to Angelo and his older brother Cade since the first time they stepped onto the court.

“To be honest with you I started playing in about third or fourth grade,” Cade said. “I wasn’t very good. Just kind of tall, big, and rebounded.”

“My fourth-grade year was pretty bad,” Angelo laughed. “Fifth-grade year I grew a lot and I played AAU. I thought I became really good and ever since then I’ve just been putting in the work every year throughout the whole summer just putting the time in.”

The devotion to the game these young men have shown over the years is paying off. There is a very real possibility Angelo and Cade will each score their 1,000th point on the same night. Unless there is something missing from the record books no other sibling duo has reached such a milestone together on the same night in state history.

“It’s pretty crazy. I guess it’s a great achievement for the both of us but in seventh and eighth grade we didn’t think about, ‘oh, I’m going to score 1,000 points in high school.’ It was, ‘ I’m going to win a conference championship – I’m going to win a state title for our school’ and that’s more important than scoring 1,000 points for our team,” Cade said.

Like all brothers, the Winkels are competitive everywhere –, especially on the hardwood. Bishop Garrigan head coach, Mark Meister, says the players were clear standouts by the time they reached high school.

“I had Cade his first JV game and the head coach said what do you think? I think he had a triple-double I said, ‘I don’t think he can play JV anymore. I know it’s going to hurt me moving forward but I don’t think he can do that.” The next year we had Angelo and with his height and size, he didn’t play a JV game. He came to practice and it was not a challenge.”

Meister also says the Winkel brothers are two of the best to ever go through the Garrigan basketball program.

“Without having a book in front of me and cutting somebody short, I'd put them top 10 for sure,” Meister said. “If we’re playing five on five – they’re going to be playing somewhere in that all-time squad.”

A postponed game on Thursday interfered with the Winkels reaching this career milestone. The next game for the Golden Bears is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Lake Mills.