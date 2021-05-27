Birdsall's set to reopen this summer under new management

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you have a sweet tooth, a legendary North Iowa ice cream shop is set to reopen soon.

Birdsall's has been in operation under a few different owners since 1931, starting with the Birdsall family, and then the Escher family. Last February, the store closed, leaving many to wonder when or if it would reopen.

Just this week, the sale of Birdsall's to four new owners, Gary and Anne Schmit, and Marc and Michelle Murray, officially closed. Gary felt compellted to keep the renowned shop open.

"Birdsall's has been a wonderful institution for North Iowa and Mason City, and it's a treasure. We wanted to continue the business."

Already, he's seen quite the overwhelming response from customers who have been craving a taste of an iconic treat.

"I'm really surprised how much it's blown up, but in a good way. It's very exciting, and I know everybody is excited and have always loved Birdsall's. We will try to make it what they remember, so that's a good thing."

After the owners get a bit familiar with the equipment and recipes, Schmit anticipates reopening in roughly 2-4 weeks. A lot of the same flavors will be returning, including seasonal ones like peach that will be available in July and August. In addition, the shop will retain the Birdsall's name. After the season wraps up, Schmit says the store is likely to undergo some renovation to the carpet and countertops, as well as a fresh coat of paint, though it will stick with the familiar nostalgic vibe.