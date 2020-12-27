Birds of Prey (2020) vs. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Sometimes life is all about the little things. A kind word. A thoughtful gesture. A gentle hand. Sometimes all the little things in life don’t matter if the big things have gone wrong. Being the kindest, gentlest, and most thoughtful prison guard in 1940 Auschwitz didn’t really add up to much. This edition of KIMT’s Super-hero Throwdown looks at how getting many or even most of the little things right in a film doesn’t matter if you get the big thing wrong and vice versa.

It’s a battle of two big budget flicks that try to do the same thing in completely different ways to see why one mostly works and one doesn’t at all. It’s “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (2020) vs. “Wonder Woman” 1984 (2020) in a contest that shows us what won’t be lost if COVID-19 kills the movie theater business and what will.

“Birds of Prey,” from its pretentious subtitle to its final credit, is a genuinely bad idea. A spin-off of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” it focuses on the travails and triumphs of Harley Quinn after her break-up with The Joker. And if you don’t know who those characters are, you should probably stop reading right now and do something more productive with your time. “Suicide Squad” was one of those movies that managed to make a good bit of money without actually being…you know…good, but I can’t imagine anyone seeing it and thinking to themselves “You know what? The Joker and Harley Quinn were basically the best part of that mess but what I’d really love to see is something that just gets rid of The Joker and spends all its time with his wacky girlfriend.”

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE: "Birds of Prey" demonstrates why Marvel wasn't chomping at the bit to do a Black Widow Movie.

Yet, that is the bad idea at the heart of “Birds of Prey.” For some brief perspective, Harley Quinn was created to give The Joker a sidekick in “Batman: The Animated Series.” Over the course of a couple decades, dozens of TV episodes, a bunch of animated movies, and hundreds of comic book issues, Harley was eventually split off from The Clown Prince of Crime into a character that could stand on her own, even if she never comes close to equaling the status of her bonkers ex-boyfriend. So, to start with, making a motion picture about Harley Quinn is like making a movie about Robin, the Boy Wonder.

The folks behind “Birds of Prey” then compound that mistake by skipping over all of that aforementioned hard work building up Harley’s character. If they’d done a Joker and Harley movie where the audience was given a reason to care about her and that led to her own film, it could at least theoretically have worked. But “Birds of Prey” simply starts with Joker dumping Harley and expects the audience to be on Team Quinn, even as it puts no effort into making the team leader someone you could be interested in following.

And that’s the big thing “Birds of Prey” gets wrong. Margot Robbie puts all of her considerable charm into the role but this version of Harley Quinn is a whiny, obnoxious twit who has earned every bad thing that happens to her and more. She deserves to be arrested and imprisoned or killed by the enemies she has rightfully earned with her violent criminal narcissism. But the viewer is expected to ignore all of that, and the fact that she’s never even really funny, because of “girl power” or something.

Which is a shame because “Birds of Prey” does a lot of little things right. Rosie Perez is wasted as police officer Renee Montoya, a character so clichéd even the movie makes jokes about it. It doesn’t help that Perez looks about 20 years older than the other main cast members and shuffles through fight scenes like an AARP member worried about breaking a hip. And Ella Jay Basco as teen pickpocket/plot device Cassandra Cain is fairly bad but I can’t tell if she sucks as an actress or if her role is such a poorly written void. But the other main characters are all pretty interesting.

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE: Is it really an improvement when female-centric films don't give the main character even a token love interest?

The primary villain is Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), the Batman bad guy named Black Mask, and he’s maybe one of the best evil characters in the modern age of super-hero cinema. The black sheep scion of a wealthy and prominent Gotham City family, Sionis is a bubbling cauldron of rage and resentment that works very hard at presenting a veneer of humor and affability. He feels tremendous anger and insecurity over his exile from polite society and exploits the value of his family name to protect his criminal operations. Sionis is joined by his right hand man/murder buddy, Mr. Zsasz (Chris Messina), a man so psychotic he scars himself for every life he takes. They’ve got a great and believable relationship where Sionis is the big idea guy and Zsasz is the one who gets things done. And if the viewer wants to interpret that relationship as homosexual, they can, but you can also view it as the sort of emotionally close relationship men used to be able to have in pop culture before homosexuality became mainstream.

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) is kind of a silly concoction as a street kid taken in by Sionis who becomes a night club singer and, somehow, also secretly develops hand-to-hand combat skills to put an MMA fighter to shame. But to her credit, Smollett largely pulls off making the audience accept the conflict she feels between her loyalty to Sionis and her own sense of morality. This version of The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is also one of the cleverer big screen adaptations of a comic book character. After seeing her family slaughtered when she was a child, Huntress has spent 15 years training as an assassin so she could return to Gotham and seek vengeance. And you know what accompanies 15 years of concentrated training to be a killer? Poor social skills. Huntress doesn’t know how to interact with other people and that awkwardness isn’t just a one-off joke. It’s a recurring feature of every scene with her.

There’s plenty of action and plot in “Birds of Prey,” keeping everything moving at a brisk clip and until a final big fight that looks like something from the 1960s “Batman” TV show, it’s all executed with enough energy and alacrity. If you put all the little things together, this movie should have worked. But it doesn’t. It really, really, really doesn’t. The whole thing is an aggravating and exhausting chore to sit through because the character of Harley Quinn dominates all the proceedings and she’s terrible. The makers of “Birds of Prey” clearly try to follow in the comedic footsteps of the R-rated “Deadpool” (2016) and “Deadpool 2” (2018) but for all of the snarky, anti-heroic elements of those movies, the first one was about a man fighting for the woman he loves and the second was about him fighting to save a young boy and the future of all mutantkind. Deadpool may have been a bad guy but he was trying to do good. “Birds of Prey” is about how everyone needs to realize that Harley Quinn is super-awesome and just as formidable a villain as The Joker or anyone else. It’s the super-hero equivalent of watching Stuart Smalley on Saturday Night Live look into the mirror and say “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough and *expletive deleted* you’re going to like me!”

“Wonder Woman” (1984) is the opposite of “Birds of Prey” in that there’s a lot of little things wrong with this movie, which is probably why it’s gotten more than its fair share of bad reviews. It’s too long. The film is more than halfway over before the viewer is told what the main conflict of the story is. That conflict is ultimately resolved by a character giving a speech, like an afterschool special or something. The movie desperately attempts to present a coherent moral argument but entirely fails. Two characters wind up in a pool of water but only one gets electrocuted when a sparking power cable falls in. The final fight between Wonder Woman and Cheetah happens in this dim twilight, like they’re covering up for some dodgy CGI. Two of the main characters are played in a fairly realistic manner while the other two chew the scenery with abandon. The story heavily turns on the use of magic but there’s never any logic to how it works. Sometimes inexplicable miracles happen and sometimes magic has to function in this very indirect and subtle way.The heart of this sequel rests on a continuation of the love affair that ended with a character’s death in the first film. There’s no way to reconcile this movie with the rest of the DC cinematic universe. Not only would the events of “Wonder Woman 1984” have created a very different world than the one we see in “Man of Steel” or “Justice League” but the Diana Prince we see at the end of this movie has nothing in common with the one presented in “Batman v Superman.”

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE: Which is the more dated reference, afterschool special or Stuart Smalley?

So there are a lot of flaws to seize on if you come in expecting to dislike “Wonder Woman 1984” because you’ve read or heard bad stuff about it. But I enjoyed this movie and think it largely succeeds at what it wants to do. Some of that has to do with Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman probably being the best super-hero casting since Christopher Reeve as Superman. Sorry, Marvel fans. Hugh Jackman is too tall for Wolverine and Robert Downey Jr. really isn’t doing a faithful adaptation of Tony Stark from the comics. It’s fun to watch Gadot do essentially anything on screen as Wonder Woman or Diana Prince.

But I enjoyed this sequel mostly because it gets the most important things very right. The story is about a magical power that grants wishes. It allows Wonder Woman to bring her lost love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) back to life. It allows timid researcher Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) to become the powerful apex predator, Cheetah. And it allows wannabe 80s mogul Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) to grab everything he wants of the world and more.

A lot of female-centric films fail because they treat their male characters like crap. Not here. Chris Pine is great but what is even better is that “Wonder Woman 1984” doesn’t treat him like a plot device or a mere adjunct to our hero’s story. Steve Trevor is his own person going through his own adventure. He’s the perfect male version of what people wish female love interests were like in super-hero and other male-centric flicks. And the stronger Steve Trevor is and the better his own story is the more he adds to Wonder Woman’s character and her story. It’s not merely that she loves him. You believe he’s worthy of that love and that makes her character so much smarter and stronger.

The movie also does a wonderful job with its two “villains” and I put that word in quotes because there are no clichéd bad guys here. Barbara Minerva is a lonely, needy woman who suddenly gets all the strength and confidence she ever wanted but at the cost of losing her humanity. There’s a scene where the newly empowered Minerva runs into a guy who previously harassed her in a park and she beats him half to death. But this isn’t presented to the viewer as some sort of “Yas Queen” triumph. It’s a loving human being who used to want to help people becoming a hardened thug who just wants to hurt them. And Kristen Wiig does a fantastic job projecting the conflict within Minerva when her power is threatened. You can see her terror at going back to what she was before.

And despite Gadot’s magnificence, this is Pedro Pascal’s film. His Maxwell Lord is like no other super-villain you’ve seen before. He’s not some nefarious evil-doer with a master plan. He’s a man so obsessed with healing his childhood pain that he doesn’t appreciate the consequences of his actions. “Wonder Woman 1984” is really mostly about Lord’s struggle to overcome his emotional scars and mature as a human being. He’s not a problem Wonder Woman can solve by punching, which causes some dramatic difficulties but it also gives the movie real emotional depth.

And since there is an incorrect analysis other people have been spreading about this film, let me set it straight. Some have claimed Maxwell Lord is a stand-in/analogue to Donald Trump. Well, aside from having a vaguely similar hairstyle, Maxwell Lord has nothing in common with Donald Trump. They don’t in any way have the same personality. Maxwell Lord’s actions aren’t in any way comparable to Donald Trump’s. There’s nothing in “Wonder Woman 1984” that attacks Donald Trump or makes fun of him or people who support him. There’s an element of the movie that satirizes the materialism of the 1980s but people were satirizing the materialism of the 1980s DURING the 1980s. And even if you still think Maxwell Lord is intended to represent Donald Trump, the movie undeniably presents Maxwell Lord in a very sympathetic light. If “Wonder Woman 1984” wants you to believe Maxwell Lord is Donald Trump, it also wants you to believe Donald Trump is not the awful caricature you see on in the media.

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE: Can someone please tell me when everything is going to stop being about Donald Trump?

For all of its thematic and narrative weaknesses, and there are a lot of them, “Wonder Woman 1984” is a good movie because you can genuinely care about the people on screen, what they want to accomplish, and how it all ends up for them. It’s a big budget spectacle that relies on the oldest and most basic parts of storytelling to connect with the audience.

Which is why it wins this Throwdown easily. I’m not saying “Wonder Woman 1984” is great or even as good as its predecessor. It does present you with characters for whom you can feel a legitimate connection and is about something more than beating up the bad guy because he’s a bad guy. “Birds of Prey” is about bad girls beating up bad guys and good guys for no real reason at all. It’s a narrowly cast, masturbatory indulgence that we’re either going to see more of because our streaming future won’t need to attract mass audiences or less of because failing to attract those mass audiences is what turns our streaming future into an entertainment dystopia.

