Clear

Bird banding program brings kids and families closer to nature

Quarry Hill Nature Center hosted a free bird banding program Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Kids and families got to experience the beauty of birds up close and personal at Quarry Hill Nature Center.

The center hosted a free bird banding program from 1pm-3pm.

It gave people of all ages the chance to participate in the education and research of the Federal Bird Banding program.

Naturalist Sammi Peterson says the event gets people outdoors during the colder months.

"We want to encourage people with their time to spend it outdoors versus of spending it maybe at the mall buying things or in front of their screens, to be able to get out as a family and build this passion and connection for nature in any form whatsoever," said Peterson.

If you'd like a chance to participate the bird banding program takes place the first saturday of every month.

It costs $2 for an adult and $1 for a child.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fatal Crash

Image

Healthy appetizers

Image

Fitness Goals

Image

Ride Share Shortage

Image

Fatal crash on Highway 44

Image

NY Style Pizza

Image

National Returns Day is Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A Breezy Start to 2020

Image

Grizzlies defeat Wausau

Community Events