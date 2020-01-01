Bird banding program brings kids and families closer to nature

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Kids and families got to experience the beauty of birds up close and personal at Quarry Hill Nature Center.

The center hosted a free bird banding program from 1pm-3pm.

It gave people of all ages the chance to participate in the education and research of the Federal Bird Banding program.

Naturalist Sammi Peterson says the event gets people outdoors during the colder months.

"We want to encourage people with their time to spend it outdoors versus of spending it maybe at the mall buying things or in front of their screens, to be able to get out as a family and build this passion and connection for nature in any form whatsoever," said Peterson.

If you'd like a chance to participate the bird banding program takes place the first saturday of every month.

It costs $2 for an adult and $1 for a child.