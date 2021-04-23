Bird Scooters set to roll into Mason City this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - Electric scooter rentals continue to expand into area communities, first with Lime Scooters in Rochester, and then Bird Scooters' plans to add services to Albert Lea this year.

Now, Mason City is joining the list; this week, city council approved an MOU for Bird to deploy electric scooters that people can rent straight from a mobile app. The scooters will be dockless, meaning each one can be picked up and dropped off almost anywhere. In addition, Bird is looking for a local partner to operate and maintain the system.

With the Koloni bike share program established just a few years ago, city administrator Aaron Burnett says the addition of scooters is part of the city's goal of promoting and enhancing the downtown and to make big city amenities available.

"We're building those amenities into downtown, and creating a place where people want to live with public art and mobility options, public transit. There's a lot going on downtown, and we're excited about that."

With the growth of alternative transportation modes like public transit, ride and bike sharing, Burnett believes the concept could spread to other communities.

"I think you'll see that continue to expand into other communities, now that it is gaining traction and it's more commonplace for people to see these around their community."

The addition of the scooters will come at no cost to the city and taxpayers. As to when they'll arive, Burnett says Bird is hoping to launch the scooters in Mason City as soon as possible.

According to Bird, each scooter on the road results in a significant decrease in carbon emissions.