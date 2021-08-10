Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage

President Joe Biden/AP graphic

A growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans is preparing to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 6:56 AM
Posted By: By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Final Senate votes are expected around 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, and the bill would then go to the House.

All told, some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan package to passage, a potentially robust tally of lawmakers eager to tap the billions in new spending for their states and to show voters back home they can deliver.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s “the first time the Senate has come together around such a package in decades.”

After that, the Senate will immediately launch votes on Biden’s next package — the $3.5 trillion plan that is a more strictly Democratic undertaking — beginning a debate that will extend into fall.

For now, on the the often elusive political center is holding steady on the bipartisan plan, a rare partnership with Biden’s White House.

On the left, the Democrats have withstood the complaints of liberals who say the proposal falls short of what’s needed to provide a down payment on one of the president’s top priorities.

From the right, the Republicans are largely ignoring the criticism from their most conservative and far-flung voices, including a barrage of name-calling from former President Donald Trump as he tries to derail the package.

Together, a sizable number of business, farm and labor groups back the package, which proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of federal spending — roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems that cities and states often cannot afford on their own.

“This has been a different sort of process,” said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator of the group of 10 senators who drafted the package.

Portman, a White House budget director for George W. Bush, said the investments being made have been talked about for years, yet never seem to get done.

He said, “We’ll be getting it right for the American people.”

The top Democratic negotiator, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, said she was trying to follow the example of fellow Arizonan John McCain to “reach bipartisan agreements that try to bring the country together.”

Still, not all senators are on board, Despite the momentum, action ground to a halt over the weekend when Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican allied with Trump, refused to speed up the process.

Other Republican senators objected to the size, scope and financing of the package, particularly concerned after the Congressional Budget Office said it would add $256 billion to deficits over the decade.

Two Republicans, Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Todd Young of Indiana, had been part of initial negotiations shaping the package but ultimately announced they could not support it.

Rather than pressure lawmakers, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has stayed behind the scenes for much of the bipartisan work. He has cast his own votes repeatedly to allow the bill to progress, calling the bill a compromise.

Trump called Hagerty, who had been his ambassador to Japan, on Sunday and the senator argued for taking more time for debate and amendments, in part because he wants to slow the march toward Biden’s second phase, the $3.5 trillion bill that Republicans fully oppose.

The outline for the bigger $3.5 trillion package is on deck next in the Senate — a more liberal undertaking of child care, elder care and other programs that expected to draw only Democratic support. Senators are expected Tuesday to launch a lengthy session to consider amendments to the blueprint, the start of a months-long debate on the package.

Unlike Biden’s bigger $3.5 trillion package, which would be paid for by higher tax rates for corporations and the wealthy, the bipartisan package is to be funded by repurposing other money, and with other spending cuts and revenue streams. The bill’s backers argue that the budget office’s analysis was unable to take into account certain revenue streams — including from future economic growth.

Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, but so far none has substantially changed its framework.

One remaining issue, over tax compliance for cryptocurrency brokers, appeared close to being resolved after senators announced they had worked with the Treasury Department to clarify the intent.

But an effort to quickly adopt the cryptocurrency compromise was derailed by senators who wanted their own amendments, including one to add $50 billion for shipbuilding and other defense infrastructure. It’s unclear if any further amendments will be adopted.

The House is expected to consider both Biden infrastructure packages when it returns from recess in September.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the two bills will be considered together, but on Monday a bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers urged her to bring their smaller plan forward quickly, raising concerns about the bigger bill, in a sign of the complicated politics ahead.

“This once-in-a-century investment deserves its own consideration,” wrote Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and others in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. “We cannot afford unnecessary delays.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 618906

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1286551811
Ramsey53930913
Dakota47926480
Anoka43911466
Washington28068298
Stearns22978228
St. Louis18506322
Scott17906139
Wright16731153
Olmsted13792104
Sherburne1227296
Carver1089949
Rice8390112
Clay833492
Blue Earth778444
Crow Wing698499
Kandiyohi681785
Chisago637455
Otter Tail599387
Benton592598
Goodhue492275
Douglas484281
Mower484234
Winona470252
Itasca468968
Isanti450768
McLeod441361
Morrison432862
Beltrami418263
Nobles414150
Steele407319
Polk393973
Becker392358
Lyon369154
Carlton360558
Freeborn359636
Pine341723
Nicollet337245
Mille Lacs318357
Brown310640
Le Sueur304428
Todd292333
Cass291933
Meeker270844
Waseca246523
Martin239133
Roseau214521
Wabasha21013
Hubbard201741
Dodge19643
Renville185146
Redwood180541
Houston179616
Cottonwood168924
Wadena166523
Fillmore164510
Faribault159220
Pennington155220
Chippewa155139
Sibley149810
Kanabec149429
Aitkin141737
Watonwan13749
Rock131319
Jackson124212
Pipestone117326
Yellow Medicine116020
Pope11587
Murray108410
Swift108118
Koochiching97319
Stevens93511
Clearwater90717
Marshall90718
Lake85521
Wilkin85013
Lac qui Parle76322
Big Stone6154
Grant5968
Lincoln5943
Mahnomen5699
Norman5589
Unassigned50493
Kittson49622
Red Lake4057
Traverse3875
Lake of the Woods3514
Cook1760

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 380378

Reported Deaths: 6132
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59750647
Linn21796343
Scott20698251
Black Hawk17114320
Woodbury15528230
Johnson1490486
Dubuque13670215
Dallas1161499
Pottawattamie11500177
Story1102148
Warren599092
Cerro Gordo569498
Clinton568194
Webster556499
Sioux521974
Muscatine4995106
Marshall496779
Des Moines494678
Jasper460373
Wapello4436124
Buena Vista434540
Lee414859
Plymouth407182
Marion380178
Henry304637
Jones302657
Bremer296963
Carroll288952
Boone277435
Crawford277341
Benton266155
Washington263251
Dickinson252246
Mahaska237551
Jackson226443
Kossuth223866
Clay218327
Delaware215743
Tama215272
Winneshiek201537
Buchanan199934
Page196422
Cedar195423
Hardin194744
Wright193640
Fayette191643
Hamilton191451
Harrison183773
Clayton174558
Butler171935
Madison170119
Floyd166342
Mills166224
Cherokee163338
Lyon161541
Poweshiek160136
Allamakee157452
Hancock155434
Iowa151224
Winnebago147931
Calhoun146113
Cass142855
Grundy141333
Jefferson138235
Emmet137741
Sac133920
Shelby133238
Louisa131749
Franklin131423
Union130135
Appanoose129849
Humboldt127526
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw127117
Guthrie126432
Palo Alto116024
Montgomery107138
Howard106222
Clarke104024
Monroe102333
Keokuk100932
Ida96135
Adair90732
Davis89825
Pocahontas87622
Monona87031
Greene80611
Osceola79617
Lucas79523
Worth7768
Decatur6729
Taylor67112
Fremont65310
Van Buren57818
Ringgold57524
Wayne57123
Audubon54014
Adams3594
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Hot and sticky. Stray storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/10

Image

As Canadian border reopens, questions remain about safety of international travel

Image

Secretary of Defense considering mandatory vaccination for troops

Image

Travel concerns as the Delta variant spreads

Image

Secretary of Defense wants to make Covid Vaccine mandatory and Veterans react

Image

Chris Mathews continues to pursue baseball dreams

Image

Charities team up to provide school supplies to East African immigrants

Image

Heavy Rain Causes Damage

Image

Rochester Community and Technical College Vaccine

Image

ST3: Forecast

Community Events