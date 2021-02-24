Bills look to add opiate addiction as qualifying condition for medical marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A set of bills in the Minnesota legislature is looking to add opiate addiction as a qualifying condition for the state's medical cannabis program.

The bills, which are set to be reviewed by committees in both the state house and senate, are sponsored by State Representative Erin Koegel (DFL), and State Senator Chris Eaton (DFL).

Director of Minnesota's Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes tells KIMT right now there is very little research on treating opiate addiction with medical cannabis, and existing research is inconclusive. However, Director Tholkes says there are some indications treatment with cannabis might have some degree of effectiveness.

"We see some clues that it is helping people. We hear anecdotal stories all the time from our patients, that it's helping them either completely eliminate opioids or greatly reduce them," Director Tholkes said.

Some of those indications come from surveys conducted by the Office of Medical Cannabis itself. Director Tholkes tells KIMT healthcare providers who work with the program report over 60% of their patients with intractable pain have reduced their opioid use. Tholkes says similarly, over 60% of patients who were using opioids when they first registered for the medical cannabis program say they have reduced or eliminated their opioid use after six months.

While the survey results provide a degree of insight, Director Tholkes says the information does not amount to a clinical study.

"I think that there is some hope there, I just think that there isn't quite the robust research body of evidence for opioid use disorder that some folks might want to see."

Director Tholkes says the lack of evidence isn't limited to the use of cannabis in treating opiate addiction. She adds research on therapeutic uses of cannabis as a whole are limited because of its federal designation as a schedule one substance.