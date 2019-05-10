Clear

After 54 years, Bill's Family Foods in north Iowa closing its doors

The Korth family said Hy-Vee will be coming to Garner and Forest City.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 9:39 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 9:45 AM

A staple of Garner and Forest City is closing its doors.

Bill’s Family Foods announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors June 2.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed serving both of our Forest City and Garner communities with quality groceries for the past 54 years,” the Korth family said in a social media post. “We thank you for being our customers and part of our growing community. We are excited to announce that our storefronts will still serve the community.”

The family said Hy-Vee will be coming to Garner and Forest City.

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
