Billionaire vows to cover cost of student debt

Morehouse College seniors got a surprise Sunday

Posted: May. 21, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-One billionaire is making the lives of Morehouse graduates remarkably less difficult.
Tech investor Robert Smith announced he is creating a grant program to eliminate the student loan debt for more than 400 2019 graduates.
While those students will walk into the real world debt free.
We spoke to Trenton Cantiz.
He's a 2019 graduate from the University of Minnesota.
He's one of the lucky ones, entering the working world debt free. He tells KIMT had to make that happen himself.
He says he had rules on budgeting and stuck to them.

“Live like a student now so you don't have to later so budgeting yourself early and not being and not too care free with just like spending money,”he said.

According to the Institute for College Access & Success, Minnesota ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to the highest average student loan debt at over $31,000.
Iowa ranks 20th.

