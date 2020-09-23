Billboard in Mason City thanks law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa - There are lots of billboards dotting the sides of the road along Highway 122 in Mason City, but one particular outdoor ad is turning heads.

The billboard simply says 'thank you law enforcement.' While we don't know who sponsored the billboard, it does say it was paid for by 'law abiding citizens.'

It is located west of Federal Ave. near Mason City Honda, where parts manager Keith Dyball says he likes the sentiment.

"I'm all for supporting the law enforcement. They do a good job. They have a tough job. They get a bad rap sometimes, so I'm all for the sign," said Dyball.

Even Mason City Police showed their appreciation for the support, by posting it on their Facebook page.