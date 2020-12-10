Clear

Billboard depicting George Floyd's death cancelled in downtown Minneapolis

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Painting was in New York City's Times Square in November.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor has canceled a billboard order for downtown Minneapolis that featured an artist's painting of George Floyd's death.

The painting by Brooklyn-based artist Don Perlis depicts Floyd being restrained by three officers. The painting was on a billboard in New York's Times Square for most of November. Perlis tells the Star Tribune he got an email Thursday from Clear Channel saying the image was rejected because it depicts acts of violence.

Messages left with Clear Channel Outdoor were not immediately returned. The art was sponsored by the George Floyd Justice Billboard Committee, a group of New York-based artists.

