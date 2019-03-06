Clear
Bill would protect identities of Minnesota jackpot winners

Future lottery jackpot winners in Minnesota could be shielded from unwanted attention under proposed legislation.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 11:10 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Future lottery jackpot winners in Minnesota could be shielded from unwanted attention under proposed legislation.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that a bill calling for a one-word change to state law would put Minnesota among a handful of states that allow lottery winners to keep their identities secret. The bill is set for review by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lottery winners currently don't have to pose with an oversized check or even attend the Minnesota Lottery's jackpot celebrations, but their names are still made public.

Lottery Executive Director Robert Doty says names are considered public as a game integrity measure. He says the public needs to be assured that the lottery isn't rigged and real players win.

Democratic Sen. Ann Rest says privacy should outweigh the lottery's concerns about perception.

