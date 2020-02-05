Bill seeks to protect privacy of Minnesota primary voters

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and a bipartisan group of lawmakers say there's time to protect the privacy of Minnesotans who vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary on March 3.

Under current law, the state must provide the names and party preference of primary voters to the major parties.

A bill by Democratic Sen. Ann Rest, of New Hope, and Democratic Rep. Ray Dehn, of Minneapolis, would tightly restrict that data.

Supporters want to pass the bill quickly because they're hearing from voters who are reluctant to participate if their party preferences will be shared.