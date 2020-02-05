Clear

Bill seeks to protect privacy of Minnesota primary voters

Minnesota House - AP image

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and a bipartisan group of lawmakers say there's time to protect the privacy of Minnesotans who vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary on March 3.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and a bipartisan group of lawmakers say there's time to protect the privacy of Minnesotans who vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary on March 3.

Under current law, the state must provide the names and party preference of primary voters to the major parties.

A bill by Democratic Sen. Ann Rest, of New Hope, and Democratic Rep. Ray Dehn, of Minneapolis, would tightly restrict that data.

Supporters want to pass the bill quickly because they're hearing from voters who are reluctant to participate if their party preferences will be shared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 23°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election judges needed

Image

winter walk to school day

Image

Honoring the Hubbell House Legacy

Image

Winter walk to school day in Minnesota

Image

Election judges needed

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Tuesday night highlights

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

North Broadway property owners filing objects

Image

Coyote mating season

Community Events