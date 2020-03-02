Clear
Bill looks to offer dementia and Alzheimer's training for officers

The bill would organize training for officers on communication strategies and deal with issues like wandering, driving, abuse and neglect.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bill proposed in Minnesota would fund law enforcement training to help improving interactions with people who have dementia and Alzheimer's.

At a monthly "Spark" program in Rochester people living with dementia and their caregivers gathered at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Education and program coordinator Aaron Saterdalen says if approved the bill would be beneficial.

Saterdalen said, "I think it's very important for officers to be trained in dementia and understand what's going on there so they can kind of interact with community members that have dementia and look for those signs."

The bill would also create crime alert categories that would include dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

