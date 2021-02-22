A bill in the Iowa House could change voting laws

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last year's election had many questioning the process of how we cast our ballots. Now Republican lawmakers in Iowa want to make changes, with a bill some are calling controversial.

Republican House members want to see election laws tightened in the Hawkeye state.

HF 590 would shorten the amount of time you could vote early or cast a mail-in ballot, from 28 days to 19 days. If it passes, county auditors would not be allowed to send voters a form asking if they'd like an absentee ballot. Instead voters would have to contact the county and ask. Limits would also be placed on the number of ballot collection boxes.

On Monday evening, a public meeting was held by the House State Government Committee. Scores of folks came to the capitol to voice their opinion on the bill.

"If we do not maintain the integrity of our elections, we don't have anything. So I can speak in support of this bill because that's what you folks are trying to do here," said Gary Leffler.

"Let us not restrict democracy, but allow democracy to simply exist and this bill does not do that," said Diedre DeJear.

In her newsletter, State Representative Sharon Steckman said the bill would make it harder for Iowans to vote, especially people who are disabled and the elderly.

A similar bill is making its way through the Iowa Senate. Those bills could go to a floor vote next week.