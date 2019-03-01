Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Student-created bill aimed at sentencing reform now in Judiciary Committee

A bill aiming at reforming sentencing for those convicted of a class D felony presented to House Judiciary Subcommittee, and has advanced to the Judiciary Committee

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A group of Mason City High School government students is getting a hands-on lesson in legislative procedure. In fact, they've drafted a bill they hope turn into law.

The bill, also known as House File 408, would allow Iowa judges the option to send those with class D felonies to a county jail as opposed to a state penitentiary.

"Doing that would decrease recidivism rates, and if you have more people in the community, they could actually contribute rather than spending their time at state."

Banjo Banes and his classes did the research and crunched the numbers, and found the proposal could save taxpayer dollars.

"It's like $90 per day to keep an inmate at a state penitentiary compared to a county jail, which is roughly around $50 per day."

The class presented the bill to the House Judiciary Subcommittee this week in Des Moines, answering questions and even offering rebuttals. Banes enjoyed the experience.

"Getting to speak personally with Mrs. Steckman and Mrs. Reagan, having the opportunity to say what we felt about the bill, give any recommendations that could possibly change it. It felt like we were really contributing to how the process was going."

Teacher John Lee is heading the group in his AP Government class.

"When the kids showed up, they realized that it's not overwhelming as you may think. It's about knowing your material, doing your research and making your voice heard, and people are out there willing to listen."

The bill passed through the subcommittee and on to the Judiciary Committee. If it makes its way through the committee, it can be brought up for debate.

"I think the kids believe in it. This isn't something they're just trying to do. They really believe in it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WEST HANCOCK VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

Two years later: Face transplant progress

Image

Taking a driving test on snowy, slippery roads

Image

Permit to carry numbers in Minnesota

Image

Snowy mailboxes

Image

Winter driving chaos

Image

RFD Responds to CO Calls

Image

Raising the Roof at Crenlo

Image

Dangerous Time on the Roads

Image

Clearing Snow From Semi Trailers

Community Events