Student-created bill aimed at sentencing reform now in Judiciary Committee

MASON CITY, Iowa - A group of Mason City High School government students is getting a hands-on lesson in legislative procedure. In fact, they've drafted a bill they hope turn into law.

The bill, also known as House File 408, would allow Iowa judges the option to send those with class D felonies to a county jail as opposed to a state penitentiary.

"Doing that would decrease recidivism rates, and if you have more people in the community, they could actually contribute rather than spending their time at state."

Banjo Banes and his classes did the research and crunched the numbers, and found the proposal could save taxpayer dollars.

"It's like $90 per day to keep an inmate at a state penitentiary compared to a county jail, which is roughly around $50 per day."

The class presented the bill to the House Judiciary Subcommittee this week in Des Moines, answering questions and even offering rebuttals. Banes enjoyed the experience.

"Getting to speak personally with Mrs. Steckman and Mrs. Reagan, having the opportunity to say what we felt about the bill, give any recommendations that could possibly change it. It felt like we were really contributing to how the process was going."

Teacher John Lee is heading the group in his AP Government class.

"When the kids showed up, they realized that it's not overwhelming as you may think. It's about knowing your material, doing your research and making your voice heard, and people are out there willing to listen."

The bill passed through the subcommittee and on to the Judiciary Committee. If it makes its way through the committee, it can be brought up for debate.

"I think the kids believe in it. This isn't something they're just trying to do. They really believe in it."