Biking safety reminders following a deadly car versus bike incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We now know the names of the two men involved in Tuesday’s deadly car versus bike accident.

The bicyclist who died is Stephen Pieper of Rochester and the driver has been identified as James Hanson of Oronoco.

Law enforcement says Hanson was in the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue SW as Pieper was heading down the hill on his bicycle when the accident took place.

We Bike Rochester, a biking advocacy group, says to help avoid potentially deadly biking situations cyclists can wear brightly colored clothing and have tail lights installed to use even in the daytime.

Board member Barbra Beck also says on county roads there are not always shoulders for bikers to use and in that case drivers need to be aware and be patient.

Beck explained, “People need to understand that there are more and more bicyclist out there and a lot of them like to ride county roads because that's the only way you can go long distances so awareness is a big deal. “

The organization says the city is working on updating the bike master plan to create a continuous network of bike lanes to make Rochester safe for all cyclists.