Bikers celebrate last warm days

It's a way to soak up the final warm days.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We’re wrapping up the first week of fall. Riders with We Bike Rochester brought out their vintage tweed for their annual tweed ride.
It's not your typical attire to ride a bike.

This is an annual tradition. We Bike Rochester is a group of bike lovers coming together to empower the community on safe cycling in the Med City. Tweed ride isn't a new idea, thousands of people dress up like people across the pond every year.
“The tweed ride celebrates a ride that originates in the UK and it's kind of a 1800s vibe that we put off with our tweed and wear some kind of traditional garments and just enjoy a laid back ride throughout Rochester,” said rider Matt Lynch.
They started the journey at Soldiers Field Memorial Park, then they followed along the Bear Creek trail to end at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria.
If you miss the ride this year, they'll have another tweed ride again next year.

