Bikers Against Child Abuse is bringing awareness to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The mission of Bikers Against Child Abuse, or BACA, is to create a safe environment for children and help empower them to not feel afraid in this world we live in.

The Bluff Valley chapter will be in Rochester Thursday raising awareness about what they do when they take in a new child to their BACA family. Between escorting a child to court or just being there to talk when they're afraid, BACA members do everything in their power to show that child they're not alone.

Grandma, the child liaison for the Bluff Valley chapter, said bikers tend to have a certain stigma around them as being tough and hard. She explained BACA members use that stigma to help empower the children. "And the look on their face is extraordinary," said Grandma. "They're just shocked that 'this is my whole family, this is my family now, I'm part of you guys?' And that feeling of they're not afraid, they know they don't need to be afraid, we will protect them."

Art, BACA member explained his favorite part, "I'm in it because if I can make the difference in one child's life, it means a lot more than what I do everyday for a living," said Art. "Having a little boy that you know has gone through tough times, hop off that bike when we take him on a little run and jumps off and tells everybody that's present 'this is the best day of my life.' Stuff like that gives you chills up your spine and it's breaking the chains."

There are two different presentations on Thursday with one starting at 2:30pm and the other one at 6pm. Both events are at the Rochester Public Library and anyone is welcome to attend. If you would like to learn more about BACA, you can head to their website.