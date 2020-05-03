Bike lane project to start Monday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Phase One of the City Loop project will begin construction Monday, weather permitting.

Rochester Public Works says there will be curb, gutter, and pedestrian ramp work along 3rd and 4th avenues southwest between 6th Street SW to Civic Center Drive NW. Construction will temporarily reduce 3rd and 4th avenues to one lane. Detours and pedestrian ramps will be in place. This part of the project is expected to last until May 22.

Phase One of the City Loop project includes buffered bicycle lakes are being installed along Center Street from 4th Avenue SW to the Zumbro River bridge and along both 3rd and 4th avenues from Soldiers Field to 5th Street NW.

“The City of Rochester is working to implement a network of bicycle facilities in the downtown area that doesn’t currently exist,” says Dillon Dombrovski, Rochester City Engineer. “The implementation of the downtown bike network also includes making safety improvements to key bicycle entrances into downtown from residential neighborhoods adjacent to downtown and from the City’s extensive shared-use path network.”

Construction on the $1.6 million project is projected to be finished in August.

“This enhanced bike network aligns with the DMC development plan encouraging more active transportation in the downtown core for residents, visitors and patients and provides a safe environment to accommodate all mobility modes for everyone while not losing lanes for vehicles,” says Lisa Clarke, executive director, DMC Economic Development Agency.